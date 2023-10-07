 
France crush Italy 60-7, advance to Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

Wing Damian Penaud closed in on the all-time France try record of Serge Blanco with a brace against out-gunned Italy. AFP
France delivered a stunning performance, routing Italy 60-7 in the Rugby World Cup clash on Friday. Despite missing their star player Antoine Dupont, Matthieu Jalibert's exceptional skills led Les Bleus to a convincing win.

With Damian Penaud's two tries and a clever chip that set up another, France showcased their dominance and secured a flawless record in Pool A, winning all four group matches. 

Their next opponent in the quarterfinals will be determined after the clash between Ireland and Scotland at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.

France played without Dupont, who was sidelined due to a cheekbone injury. Jalibert's precise passing and try, along with contributions from Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Peato Mauvaka, Yoram Moefana (2), and Thomas Ramos, solidified their commanding performance.

Italy, on the other hand, struggled to keep up with France's pace and power, finding themselves outmatched on the field. The mountainous task of defeating France loomed large, especially after their previous 13 consecutive losses to their rivals.

France wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Penaud scoring his 34th international try just two minutes into the match. Ramos' precise conversions and a penalty further extended France's lead to 31-0 by halftime.

In the second half, Jalibert continued to impress, scoring a try with clever footwork. Mauvaka powered over from a maul, and France's relentless defense repeatedly repelled Italy's attempts.

Italy did manage to salvage some pride with a late try from Manuel Zuliani, converted by Tommaso Allan, but France had already secured their commanding lead.

