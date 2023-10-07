Is Gigi Hadid dating Bradley Cooper? Read Details

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have sparked romance rumours as the pair were spotted enjoying a dinner date together on Thursday night in New York City.



It has been reported that the model and the actor left the venue, Via Carota, in the same vehicle after dinner.

According to Daily Mail, the pictures obtained by the publication showed Gigi putting on a leggy display as she showed off her toned legs in a tan mini-skirt, a white crop top, and a dark brown leather jacket. The renowned model completed her look by tying her hair in a slicked-back low bun.

The 48-year-old A Star Is Born actor kept his wardrobe casual for the outing as he was spotted wearing a blue T-shirt paired with a pair of jeans and covered his head with a baseball cap.

Cooper's T-shirt and cap promoted the One Tribe Foundation, which according to their website, raises awareness and combats suicide by empowering veterans, first responders, medical frontline workers, and their families through traditional and non-traditional therapies."

The reps of the alleged new celebrity couple did not respond to Page Six's request for comments regarding the matter.