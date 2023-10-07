King Charles made a ‘terrible mistake’ regarding Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Britain’s King Charles has made a ‘terrible mistake’ regarding his younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal biographer Tom Bower told Daily Express UK, per Daily Star that the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle have undermined the monarchy and King Charles made a ‘terrible mistake’.

The king should have cut the California-based royals off straight away, he said and added "He should never have allowed their children (Archie and Lilibet) to be made a prince and princess."

The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, further said King Charles should never have allowed the "terrible mistake" as it could embarrass the monarchy.

The royal author’s remarks came amid reports King Charles is "subtly punishing" Prince Harry for taking a stand against the royal family.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe claimed that King Charles only communicates to Prince Harry through palace aides.