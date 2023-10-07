 
Gal Gadot shares her thoughts on Israel-Hamas conflict

Gal Gadot on Saturday used her Instagram account to share her thoughts on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas that killed several people.

Sharing a news article, the Israeli actress wrote, "At least 150 Israelis have been murdered and dozens of women children, and elders held as hostages in Gaza, by Hamas."

The "Wonder Woman" star said, "My heart is aching. Praying for all of those in pain."

While hundreds of her followers praised the actress for raising her voice for the Jewish state, others accused her of keeping mum on the atrocities committed against Palestinians.

Palestinian fighter group Hamas blindsided Israel, infiltrating into it by air, sea, and land from the blockaded Gaza Strip, in one of the deadliest escalations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.


