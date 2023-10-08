 
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Travis Kelce seems lonely, dejected without Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce seems lonely, dejected without Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's rumoured new love interest celebrated his birthday on Thursday without the pop sensation beside her.

According to a body language expert, the NFL star appeared thoroughly dejected without Taylor on his side.

The body language expert Judi James appeared in an interview with The Mirror and shared her thoughts on the appearance of Travis Kelce during his birthday.

The NFL star was spotted walking alone after enjoying dinner with his friends and then taking selfies with his fans. Judi expressed, "From his body language the NFL star seems thoroughly dejected here on his birthday and slightly at a loss as to what to do when he leaves the restaurant and walks along alone."

Judi detailed her analysis stating, "Travis's shoulders are dropped, his face looks grim, and his hands are stuffed deep into his tracksuit bottoms."

She explains that after his birthday went off without as much as a single Instagram post by the hitmaker, his friends tried to keep him cheery, but it was just one blonde fan who at least excited him to pose for the selfies.

Judi adds that the NFL star appeared in no hurry to end the poses while taking selfies with his fans.

She claims that Travis seemed to have missed Taylor on his birthday. 

