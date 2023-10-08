'Supreme' Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'fazed' by who looks at them: Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William are lauded for their ‘supremely confident’ body language after becoming Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple recently paid a visit to their namesake country, where their public interactions have earned them a reputation of being ‘genuine.’

Body language expert Darren Stanton said: "They are never fazed by people being there. They are supremely confident in their own skin, which spills out into any event they do.

He adds: “They come across as completely genuine and authentic - and the onlookers were relaxed in their presence.”

"I can tell they're impressed with how down-to-earth they are as a couple. They're always happy to go the extra mile and be involved with whoever they meet."

Speaking for Betfair Casino, Mr Stanton continued: “Kate and William looked so relaxed, with genuine joy and happiness as they played table tennis during the day.”

"Even though it was a light-hearted game, you can see the intensity in Kate's face. It's a picture of dedication and drive of wanting to win against William,” praised the expert.