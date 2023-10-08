Kendall Jenner joins Bad Bunny's victory party in Miami

Kendall Jenner has reached Miami to celebrate the success of her boyfriend, Bad Bunny, as the latter won seven awards at BillBoard’s Latin Music Awards Thursday night.

Bad Bunny, along with winning the "Tour of the Year" award, has also been declared to be the "Artist of the Year".

According to Page Six, the photos obtained by the publication showed Kendall Jenner spending time with the award-winning rapper on Friday. They were spotted visiting the Super-Blue art installation followed by dinner at Hometown BBQ.

The Kardashians star kept her wardrobe casual for the outing as she wore a grey tank top paired with white jeans. She used a hair clip to lift her shirt, showing off her toned abs. Kendall clutched onto a brown coat and covered her eyes with black sunglasses.

Bad Bunny also opted for a casual outfit, he sported a simple white T-shirt with brown trousers.

The Titi Me Pregunto rapper wore a red and white bandana with blue lining around his neck and a backward brown fitted cap.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been dating for almost seven months as they first sparked romance rumours earlier this year (2023) in February.