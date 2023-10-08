Travis Barker risks missing son's birth - Will he make it?

 
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Travis Barker, is reportedly trying to relax and take it easy as her husband risks missing their son's birth by going on tour.

Kourtney recently shared a video featuring herself relaxing at her Calabasas home and showing off her baby bump as she watched her kids play on a trampoline in her backyard.

According to The Mirror, Travis is currently preparing to embark on a tour in Europe with his band Blink-182 and is scheduled to perform in Amsterdam on Sunday and then head to Paris, London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

The drummer is scheduled to return to the USA for two shows in Las Vegas and then head to Australia in February.

Kourtney, who already has three kids, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, has not yet confirmed her exact due date. As per the publication, the reality TV star is very likely to give birth between October and December 2023, and due to Travis's busy schedule, he might miss his son's birth.

Kourtney and Travis married on May 15, 2022, and the TV personality announced that she was pregnant in June 2023. 

