Sunday, October 08, 2023
'Spotlight-hogging' Prince William is turning NYC into a backdrop

File Footage

Royal experts have just started to reference the shocking way in which the Royal Family has started to utilize NYC for their personal missions.

Revelations about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in her piece for News.com.au.

The converastion arose once Ms Elser started to reference the shocking way in which NYC has become a hot spot.

She started by saying, “Won’t someone think of New York?”

After all “The city that never sleeps looks like it’s morphing into the city that can’t get rid of members of the royal family rolling into town to use the city as a backdrop for their own self serving, scene-stealing, spotlight-hogging ends.”

For those unversed, these questions have come shortly after Prince William made a 24-hour trip out to the Big Apple, to “bang the climate crisis drum and prove no man can make waders look even a bit dishy, even someone with a crown coming his way.”

