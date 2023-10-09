 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Actor Marlon Kameka speaks at anti-monarchy group’s conference

Monday, October 09, 2023

Actor and model Marlon Kameka spoke at anti-monarchy group Republic’s Members Day conference recently.

The group shared photo of the Pentru Romania actor on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted “Actor and activist @MarlonKameka is now up at the 2023 Republic Members Day, with a thought-provoking speech."

Marlon Kameka also retweeted Republic’s post.

He also shared the guest list with caption, “A professor, a doctor, and an actor walk into a conference to talk about abolishing the monarchy...”

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, the British born Nigerian political and women's rights activist, was also among the speakers at the conference, according to Marlon’s post.

In 2022, Marlon was the lead actor in the BAFTA winning Best Short Film; THE BLACK COP.

He is reportedly a passionate and experienced actor, director, choreographer, dancer, model and singer.

