Prince Harry can only get himself ‘so far’ with royal title

Prince Harry has just been warned against relying too heavily on his royal title.

Author and PR specialist for Dauntless PR, Luana Ribeira, issued these sentiments.

She weighed in on everything in one of her most recent interviews with the Daily Express US.

In the midst of this chat she touched upon Meghan’s multi-million dollar deal with Spotify.

She posed the possibility that considering, “The Royal Family are famously elusive about private matters” its possible that “listeners will have been hoping to get a peek behind the velvet curtain so they could learn more about how 'the Firm' really works”.

Perhaps even more insight into what “really happened when they decided to break away from official duties and move overseas and the truth behind some of the rumors about feuds within the family.”

But, even by the last podcast episode, “What Harry and Meghan failed to provide was the juice consumers were looking for.”

“No one expected hour after hour of tell-all confessions but you do have to offer your audience something. When we work with our PR clients, we make sure they understand that media coverage is a two-way street.”

“You can't just focus on what you want to tell people, you have to also consider what people want to hear and find a sweet spot that balances both those interests.”

At the end of the day the couple’s podcast failed to deliver all that people were vying for, and expecting.

“It didn't reveal anything new or groundbreaking and while they attracted some big-name guests, the conversations were pally and self-indulgent rather than ground-breaking,” she also added.

Before concluding she also slipped in a jibe against the Duchess of Sussex and said, “Being a huge name yourself will only get you so far - at some point, people are going to want to actually be entertained.”