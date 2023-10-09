Taylor Swift's absence from Travis Kelce's NFL game leaves fans puzzled

Taylor Swift, who earlier heated her romance rumours with alleged new love interest NFL star Travis Kelce, seems to have vanished or is currently off the radar. The pop sensation previously attended two NFL games cheering up for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

According to TMZ, the songstress has now also missed the Chiefs game against the Vikings on Sunday.

The American sports commentator Jim Natz confirmed that Taylor had skipped today's (Sunday) NFL game as she was nowhere to be found in the stands to cheer up for the Chiefs tight end. He said, "In case you’re wondering, the seven words I never thought would leave my lips in my career 'Taylor Swift is not at the game'."

He continued, "I saw some broken-hearted people in the stands."

Taylor's absence from the game did not prevent the commentators from talking about her. As soon as the camera showed Travis in the field, one commentator said, "His strut resembled that of a 'Swift walk'."

Another chimed in, "There's Travis Kelce, enough of the Taylor Swift talk, ok? this guy is the best tight end in all of football and he's showing up big for his team every week."

Taylor was also not spotted with Travis on his birthday, and a body language expert analyzed that the NFL star appeared to be lonely and dejected on his birthday.

