 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift's absence from Travis Kelce's NFL game leaves fans puzzled

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

Taylor Swift's absence from Travis Kelce's NFL game leaves fans puzzled

Taylor Swift, who earlier heated her romance rumours with alleged new love interest NFL star Travis Kelce, seems to have vanished or is currently off the radar. The pop sensation previously attended two NFL games cheering up for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

According to TMZ, the songstress has now also missed the Chiefs game against the Vikings on Sunday.

The American sports commentator Jim Natz confirmed that Taylor had skipped today's (Sunday) NFL game as she was nowhere to be found in the stands to cheer up for the Chiefs tight end. He said, "In case you’re wondering, the seven words I never thought would leave my lips in my career 'Taylor Swift is not at the game'."

He continued, "I saw some broken-hearted people in the stands."

Taylor's absence from the game did not prevent the commentators from talking about her. As soon as the camera showed Travis in the field, one commentator said, "His strut resembled that of a 'Swift walk'." 

Another chimed in, "There's Travis Kelce, enough of the Taylor Swift talk, ok? this guy is the best tight end in all of football and he's showing up big for his team every week."

Taylor was also not spotted with Travis on his birthday, and a body language expert analyzed that the NFL star appeared to be lonely and dejected on his birthday.

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson's 'Secret Clause' in movie contracts unveiled: Read More

Dwayne Johnson's 'Secret Clause' in movie contracts unveiled: Read More
Kanye West eyes to surprise world on upcoming Friday in Italy: report

Kanye West eyes to surprise world on upcoming Friday in Italy: report
Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez makes out with New Flame

Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez makes out with New Flame
Prince William avoided 'pressure' wedding to Kate for sake of Princess Diana

Prince William avoided 'pressure' wedding to Kate for sake of Princess Diana
‘One Piece’ enters Netflix’s top 10 TV shows in October

‘One Piece’ enters Netflix’s top 10 TV shows in October
Greta Gerwig's mysterious nightmare: What's haunting the director? video

Greta Gerwig's mysterious nightmare: What's haunting the director?
Drake, Druski, Birdman's real beef unveiled: Read Details

Drake, Druski, Birdman's real beef unveiled: Read Details
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring out all their 7 kids – See adorable pic

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring out all their 7 kids – See adorable pic
Meghan Markle's bid for US politics is 'all wrong'

Meghan Markle's bid for US politics is 'all wrong'
Olivia Rodrigo to treat American Express cardholders with live show

Olivia Rodrigo to treat American Express cardholders with live show
Meghan Markle is in a race to ‘beat’ Kate Middleton to the punch

Meghan Markle is in a race to ‘beat’ Kate Middleton to the punch
21 Savage joins Drake’s Toronto concert in FIRST performance outside USA

21 Savage joins Drake’s Toronto concert in FIRST performance outside USA