 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Kelce makes impressive comeback amid Taylor Swift's absence

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

Travis Kelce makes impressive comeback amid Taylor Swifts absence
Travis Kelce makes impressive comeback amid Taylor Swift's absence 

Travis Kelce suffered an injury during his recent game in Minnesota which was skipped by Taylor Swift.

In Sunday's match against the Minnesota Vikings, a Kansas City Chiefs player slipped on the turf and hurt his ankle after he caught the ball. The athlete slammed his helmet on the sideline as he limped his way outside.

He returned to the game midway through the third quarter after receiving medical attention and scored a touchdown against the Vikings, but Taylor wasn’t there to cheer him on.

Her absence comes after Travis celebrated his 34th birthday in Kansas City without her. Eye-witnesses told Entertainment Tonight that he celebrated the day with his teammates and one his agents at a steakhouse.

Previously, the Lover songstress attended two of his games against the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets where she also interacted with Travis’s mother Donna Kelce who also gave her insight on around the buzz.

She remarked in the latest episode of the podcast Got It From My Momma, "I feel like I'm in an alternate universe because it's something that I've never been involved with ever before.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck mocked by celeb pals Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper over word game

Ben Affleck mocked by celeb pals Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper over word game
Decoding Christian Bale's cinematic odyssey: Read More

Decoding Christian Bale's cinematic odyssey: Read More
Kim Kardashian's casual Harvard remarks ignite online firestorm video

Kim Kardashian's casual Harvard remarks ignite online firestorm
Matty Healy's unconventional move into girlfriend's LA home

Matty Healy's unconventional move into girlfriend's LA home
Prince Harry was 'offended' when Meghan Markle called his family 'medieval'

Prince Harry was 'offended' when Meghan Markle called his family 'medieval'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle titles could change in 'royal shuffle' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle titles could change in 'royal shuffle'
Dwayne Johnson's 'Secret Clause' in movie contracts unveiled: Read More

Dwayne Johnson's 'Secret Clause' in movie contracts unveiled: Read More
Prince William talks about 'racing' competitions with aunt Princess Anne

Prince William talks about 'racing' competitions with aunt Princess Anne
Taylor Swift's absence from Travis Kelce's NFL game leaves fans puzzled video

Taylor Swift's absence from Travis Kelce's NFL game leaves fans puzzled
Meghan Markle 'sets up shop' in Beverly Hills hotel to work away from home

Meghan Markle 'sets up shop' in Beverly Hills hotel to work away from home
Kanye West eyes to surprise world on upcoming Friday in Italy: report

Kanye West eyes to surprise world on upcoming Friday in Italy: report
Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez makes out with New Flame

Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez makes out with New Flame