Travis Kelce makes impressive comeback amid Taylor Swift's absence

Travis Kelce suffered an injury during his recent game in Minnesota which was skipped by Taylor Swift.

In Sunday's match against the Minnesota Vikings, a Kansas City Chiefs player slipped on the turf and hurt his ankle after he caught the ball. The athlete slammed his helmet on the sideline as he limped his way outside.

He returned to the game midway through the third quarter after receiving medical attention and scored a touchdown against the Vikings, but Taylor wasn’t there to cheer him on.

Her absence comes after Travis celebrated his 34th birthday in Kansas City without her. Eye-witnesses told Entertainment Tonight that he celebrated the day with his teammates and one his agents at a steakhouse.

Previously, the Lover songstress attended two of his games against the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets where she also interacted with Travis’s mother Donna Kelce who also gave her insight on around the buzz.

She remarked in the latest episode of the podcast Got It From My Momma, "I feel like I'm in an alternate universe because it's something that I've never been involved with ever before.”