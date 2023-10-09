Zainab Abbas: Netizens back sports presenter after she leaves India

Pakistani cricket presenter Zainab Abbas. — X/@ZAbbasOfficial

The reports of Pakistani cricket presenter Zainab Abbas's departure from India on Monday created a storm on the internet, with the netizens extending support for the anchor.



Abbas, who was present in India on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) panel to present the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, reportedly left the country after a local lawyer filed a complaint against her over alleged “anti-Hindu” statements.

However, the netizens called out the Indian authorities for wrongly treating the presenter, in their posts on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Abbas was announced as one of the presenters for this year’s World Cup earlier this month. The presenter was really excited about the opportunity to travel to India when the announcement was made.



Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the presenter had said that she was "humbled" by the idea of joining the star-studded line-up of commentators and presenters for the mega event.

The presenter said she was always intrigued to discover what lies in India.

An Indian lawyer had reportedly approached the police for the registration of a complaint against Abbas for allegedly issuing statements against India and Hinduism.

Soon after the reports of her exit from India surfaced, a spokesperson for the ICC dismissed deportation reports and confirmed to Geo News that the presenter had left the country due to "personal reasons".

India and Pakistan are neighbours, but not many cultural exchanges take place due to strained ties between the two countries.



"There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field, the same language and love for art and a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business," said Zainab.

The presenter added that she was humbled to present in India during the World Cup for the ICC again.

"A journey away from home of 6 weeks starts now," she said.

It is important to note that India has yet to grant visas to Pakistani fans and journalists despite many reminders by the Pakistan Cricket Board.