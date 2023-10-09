 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles' uncle turns 88

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

King Charles uncle turns 88
King Charles' uncle turns 88

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, is celebrating his 88th birthday.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family on Monday shared a picture of the Duke to wish him his birthday.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Kent today," read the caption accompanying the royal's photo.

The Duke of Kent looked weak in the picture shared by the royal family's social media accounts.

The Duke of Kent is the son of Prince George, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, he is a grandson of King George V, nephew of King George VI, and first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.



More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston drops stunning truth bomb on 'Friends' fans

Jennifer Aniston drops stunning truth bomb on 'Friends' fans
Prince William suspects Meghan Markle lost his mother's ring?

Prince William suspects Meghan Markle lost his mother's ring?
Princess Diana died due to ‘tiny’ reason at the ‘wrong place’ video

Princess Diana died due to ‘tiny’ reason at the ‘wrong place’
THIS Netflix adaptation of Roald Dahl’s work left netizens singing praises

THIS Netflix adaptation of Roald Dahl’s work left netizens singing praises

Does King Charles stand with Israel?

Does King Charles stand with Israel?
Prince Harry ‘very angry’ at ‘his best friend and mortal enemy’ Prince William

Prince Harry ‘very angry’ at ‘his best friend and mortal enemy’ Prince William
Rebecca Loos breaks silence on claims she defamed David Beckham

Rebecca Loos breaks silence on claims she defamed David Beckham
Angelina Jolie takes another step to support embattled Afghans

Angelina Jolie takes another step to support embattled Afghans
Queen Elizabeth died with deep wound given by her beloved son?

Queen Elizabeth died with deep wound given by her beloved son?
Sarah Ferguson sparks new debate with latest move for Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson sparks new debate with latest move for Prince Andrew
Bianca Censori finds it difficult to ‘obey’ ‘insecure’ Kanye West

Bianca Censori finds it difficult to ‘obey’ ‘insecure’ Kanye West
Prince Harry disloyalty ‘bigger crime’ than Prince Andrew ‘sex offense’ video

Prince Harry disloyalty ‘bigger crime’ than Prince Andrew ‘sex offense’