King Charles' uncle turns 88

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, is celebrating his 88th birthday.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family on Monday shared a picture of the Duke to wish him his birthday.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Kent today," read the caption accompanying the royal's photo.

The Duke of Kent looked weak in the picture shared by the royal family's social media accounts.

The Duke of Kent is the son of Prince George, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, he is a grandson of King George V, nephew of King George VI, and first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.







