Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

THIS Netflix adaptation of Roald Dahl’s work left netizens singing praises

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

Wes Anderson has more than pleased Roald Dahl fans with his Netflix adaptations of his short stories
Netflix has adapted a collection of short stories by celebrated late author Roald Dahl, among them The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar in particular is garnering high praise from fans.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is adapted by celebrated American filmmaker Wes Anderson, and stars Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Rupert Friend, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade.

In The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, spoiled heir Henry (Benedict Cumberbatch) discovers a guru named Imdad Khan (Ben Kingsley) who can see without using his eyes. Intrigued, Henry learns this skill through meditation to cheat at gambling.

He then takes his skill to the casinos, where he wins a lot of money but realizes the greed in others. Feeling empty, he decides to use his wealth for something positive.

What makes Wes Anderson’s adaptations unique and memorable is that the cast says Dahl’s enchanting words directly to the audience in a play-like display of scenes.

Fans of the late author flocked to X to hail the Netflix adaptation. Many of the admirers had only come to know Dahl’s wonderful short story through the adaptation.

One viewer wrote, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is thus far incredible. I recommend watching with subtitles on because the way they use words to tell the story is beautifully done.”

Another gushed, "VERDICT - It's Amazing 5/5. I am pretty sure you can watch this with just the audio and no video and you will have a pretty good time.”

One person wrote: "I always try to understand how to meditate and then I recently saw this movie 'A Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ amazing what meditation can do!”

A fellow fan also said: “Really engaging story about training of the mind, even though it's fictional. Highly recommend.” 

