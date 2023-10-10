 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Martin Scorsese's Thoughts on 'Barbenheimer' process

Martin Scorsese recently shared his thoughts about the perfect summer smash of movies in the form of a combination of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which he believed created a perfect storm.

The Killers of the Flower Moon director said, "I do think that the combination of Barbie and Oppenheimer was something special."

In an interview with The Hindustan Times, Martin said, "The movies came about the right time, and the most wonderful thing is that people went to watch these in theatres."

However, the director has not yet watched the movies, he confessed to being a fan of Nolan's work, adding that he also worked with Barbie lead actress Margot Robbie in The Wolf of Wall Street.

He explained the "Barbenheimer" phenomena, saying, "It's like trying to mix oil and water. One film is all about fun and lively colours, while the other is serious and strong, delving into the dangers that could end our civilization. They're complete opposites, and yet somehow, they fit together perfectly."

Martin also appeared to be hopeful that the success of Barbie and Oppenheimer might motivate the studios to work on a different kind of cinema.

Previously, Francis Ford Capula also made similar kind of remarks as he declared the Barbenheimer phenomena a victory for cinemas. 

