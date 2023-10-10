Jennifer Lopez hints relationship with Ben Affleck has changed with latest move

Jennifer Lopez sent a clear message to her husband Ben Affleck regarding where their relationship stands after she ditched a necklace she used to wear in his honour.



The Hollywood beauty stepped out in Malibu sporting a “Jennifer” necklace, instead of her famous “Ben” pendant amid alleged marital problems with the Air director.

J.Lo has been photographed multiple times flaunting her “Ben” necklace, however, during her latest appearance the locket was nowhere to be seen.

Looking gorgeous in an oversized olive green top and matching balloon pants, Lopez sported high heels and accessorized her look with stylish gold tinted sunglasses, reported Daily Mail.

This comes after it was reported that Affleck ranted about Lopez’s tantrums to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, leaving her fuming.

“Ben’s reliance on Jen as a confidante may have crossed the line,” an insider told Life & Style. “He’s made some shocking confessions to her about J. Lo’s temper and the ugly texts she sends him.”

“Which he shouldn’t have done,” the insider commented, adding, “He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle.”

They also reported that Lopez fought with Garner on text messages over her growing closeness with Affleck with the insider claiming that “things got heated.”

“Jen even cancelled some of their planned get-togethers as a blended family because of the tension between the two of them,” the source revealed.