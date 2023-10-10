Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet will ‘reshape the kingdom,’ Palace is concerned

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have the potential to “reshape the kingdom,” which has the Palace concerned.

Even though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals in 2022, their kids could make a decision to take up on their Royal roles in future.

The late Queen Elizabeth is also concerned for the Sussex's kids despite her death, a Brazilian psychic who claims he can talk with the late monarch, has alleged.

Paranormal expert Athos Salomé told Daily Beast, “Queen Elizabeth II holds deep concern for the future of Prince Harry’s children, the Duke of Sussex, as they possess a singular potential to reshape the kingdom and redefine royal history.”

He added, “Despite their tender age, these children will soon begin to showcase the extent of their influence. It is speculated that from 2030/2031 onward, a new chapter in their lives will unfold.”

The expert even linked Lilibet to her late grandmother Princess Diana, predicting that the little Princess would eventually follow in the footsteps of the former Princess of Wales.

“Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor embodies much of her grandmother Lady Di’s essence, and this inherent essence cannot be altered, in order to preserve the element of surprise," he said.

In his documentary Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry talked of Lilibet’s resemblance to Diana, saying his daughter reminds him of his mother.

"I see a lot of my mom in Lili," the Duke says in the docuseries. "She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes."