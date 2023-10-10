 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Fans blast Angelina Jolie's 'Maria' new look

Angelina Jolie's first look from her upcoming biopic Marie received a tepid response from some fans.

Helmed by Pablo Larrain, the megastar looked unrecognizable in a new picture from her historical character, American-Greek soprano Maria Callas.

The newest photo sees the 48-year-old in a makeup-free look, with hair worn down, a thick white sweater, and sporting a rimmed spectacles.

Netizens, meanwhile, are not over the moon on the Tomb Raider star's unbelievable transformation. The Hello magazine assorted the following comments.

"Terrible, the similarity is very distant. For me, it's already a no-no," one user wrote.

Another added: "She doesn't look like [her] at all."

A third commented: "Having a Hollywood diva play a historical character is an unforgivable mistake."

There were some, though, who were delighted to see Angelina take on the role. "She'll be brilliant as Callas," someone else said.

A fifth chimed in: "She is the right actor for this character." Someone else wrote: "Oh, I can see an Oscar nomination!"

Angelina's new movie Maria's synopsis is based on a true story that "tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris".

