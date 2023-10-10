Kate Middleton wears £359 blazer on Mental Health Day

A report on Kate Middleton's appearance in Birmingham for World Mental Health Day revealed that she wore a £359 yellow blazer.

She donned a round-neck black top underneath paired with long black trousers.



According to express.co.uk the Princess also wore the same blazer when she visited Bath back in May to honour Mental Health Awareness Week.



The Princess of Kate was seen without her bag as she opted for a look without much jewellery.



The couple marked World Mental Health Day with a forum in conjunction after a survey commissioned by the Royal Foundation found almost all those questioned thought their peers were having issues with their mental health..



The wrote on their Twitter account, "In Birmingham today to mark World MentalHealthDay, bringing together 100 young people for the purpose of 'Exploring Our #EmotionalWorlds."

They said, "This event is about highlighting the importance of managing our emotions and building positive relationships."