Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner release statement over their girls' custody

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have launched a joint statement after reaching onto a custody agreement of their daughters.

The former couple, who are parents to Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months, have decided to keep the babies in both UK and the US.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents," they said in a statement.



This comes as Sophie Turner accused her ex-husband for withholding their daughters' passport and not letting them return to England.

Joe Jonas, on the other hand, insisted that his daughters are US citizens and belong to their birth country. However, after a few deliberations, the couple mutually decided to keep their daughter in America for the time being.

On Sept 5, Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, stating that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." The couple had been married for four years.