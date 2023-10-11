 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Babar Azam's 'heart-warming' gesture for ground staff in Hyderabad

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam poses with the ground staff at Hyderabad handing them over his jersey as a souvenir. — Instagram/@icc
Pakistan captain Babar Azam poses with the ground staff at Hyderabad handing them over his jersey as a souvenir. — Instagram/@icc

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is known for brilliant batting prowess and sportsmanship, but he is also revered for his kindness and amiable nature.

His fans and admirers, who exist beyond borders, love the cricketer for his game but more so for his friendly demeanour and generosity.

One such act by the Green Shirts' skipper has yet again garnered him immense love and appreciation among not just his fans, but netizens across the board with many referring to him as "king".

The world's top ODI batter gifted his jersey to the ground staff at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. 

"A fabulous gesture from Babar Azam to the Hyderabad ground staff," the International Cricket Council shared in a video on Instagram.

The cricketer received a lot of admiration and applause for the sweet gesture, as netizens termed it "heart-warming".

An Instagram user named Fatima, in comments under the ICC's post, wrote: "This was heart-warming gesture from Babar."

An Instagrammer named Faran from Pakistan stated: "Great gesture skipper and thank you Hyderabad."

Some lauded the spirit of cricket which transcends borders.

Krishna Thakur, an Indian Instagram user, wrote: "We always say Babar's heart is good. Haters are other people."

— Screengrabs of comments by Instagram users
— Screengrabs of comments by Instagram users


More From Sports:

Babar Azam's stats in multi-nation tournaments since 2022

Babar Azam's stats in multi-nation tournaments since 2022
World Cup 2023: Pakistan smashes record with victory over Sri Lanka

World Cup 2023: Pakistan smashes record with victory over Sri Lanka
Rizwan, Shafique soar as Pakistan sink Sri Lanka with record World Cup chase

Rizwan, Shafique soar as Pakistan sink Sri Lanka with record World Cup chase
World Cup 2023: Fans, experts laud Rizwan for 'fighting' century

World Cup 2023: Fans, experts laud Rizwan for 'fighting' century
Pak vs SL: Fans in awe of Abdullah Shafique for his splendid 100

Pak vs SL: Fans in awe of Abdullah Shafique for his splendid 100

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq surpasses Babar Azam to become second joint fastest to 3,000 ODI runs

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq surpasses Babar Azam to become second joint fastest to 3,000 ODI runs
Pak vs SL: Green Shirts concede highest-ever total in their World Cup history

Pak vs SL: Green Shirts concede highest-ever total in their World Cup history
World Cup 2023: Indian embassy finally begins processing visas for Pakistani journalists

World Cup 2023: Indian embassy finally begins processing visas for Pakistani journalists
Cricket's inclusion in Olympics 2028 excites players

Cricket's inclusion in Olympics 2028 excites players
World Cup 2023: Pakistan set for face-off with Sri Lanka today

World Cup 2023: Pakistan set for face-off with Sri Lanka today
Major blow to India: Shubman Gill hospitalised, likely to miss Pakistan match

Major blow to India: Shubman Gill hospitalised, likely to miss Pakistan match
After over a century, Cricket likely to be included in Olympics

After over a century, Cricket likely to be included in Olympics