WATCH: Babar Azam's 'heart-warming' gesture for ground staff in Hyderabad

Pakistan captain Babar Azam poses with the ground staff at Hyderabad handing them over his jersey as a souvenir. — Instagram/@icc

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is known for brilliant batting prowess and sportsmanship, but he is also revered for his kindness and amiable nature.

His fans and admirers, who exist beyond borders, love the cricketer for his game but more so for his friendly demeanour and generosity.

One such act by the Green Shirts' skipper has yet again garnered him immense love and appreciation among not just his fans, but netizens across the board with many referring to him as "king".

The world's top ODI batter gifted his jersey to the ground staff at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

"A fabulous gesture from Babar Azam to the Hyderabad ground staff," the International Cricket Council shared in a video on Instagram.

The cricketer received a lot of admiration and applause for the sweet gesture, as netizens termed it "heart-warming".

An Instagram user named Fatima, in comments under the ICC's post, wrote: "This was heart-warming gesture from Babar."

An Instagrammer named Faran from Pakistan stated: "Great gesture skipper and thank you Hyderabad."

Some lauded the spirit of cricket which transcends borders.

Krishna Thakur, an Indian Instagram user, wrote: "We always say Babar's heart is good. Haters are other people."

— Screengrabs of comments by Instagram users



