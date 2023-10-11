King Charles sends a ‘secret’ message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: ‘ A united family’

King Charles sends a ‘secret’ message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: ‘united family’

Britain’s King Charles has apparently sent a ‘secret’ message to his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle for reconciliation amid their rift with the royal family, an expert has claimed.



Royal expert Tom Sykes, citing a friend of the monarch, has said that there are signs of "reconciliation" for King Charles and Harry after Prince Andrew has been able to re-enter the royal fold.

The Daily Express UK quoted Tom Sykes as saying: "A family friend of the King’s [has said] that it was clear there had been a willingness to bring Andrew in from the cold, and, intriguingly, hinted that it could be a template for future reconciliation with his son.”

The family friend further said, “The extent to which the King has publicly made it clear Andrew is still part of the family has caught some people by surprise.

“But ultimately, he has the interests of the monarchy at heart, and that means a united family, whatever its problems. Hopefully that message is getting through to Harry and Meghan."