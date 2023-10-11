Zayn Malik reacts to ex Gigi Hadid new relationship with Bradley Cooper

 
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper seems to be the next hot couple of the Tinsel town and the model’s ex Zayn Malik has approved of it.

The former One Direction band member only wants what’s “best” for the supermodel, with whom he also shares a daughter, Khai, an insider shared with Entertainment Tonight.

"He is learning to accept the reality that he needs to move forward and take care of himself while putting his daughter first, and doing what’s best for their family," the insider revealed.

Cooper and Hadid sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted together leaving celebrity hotspot Via Carota in the West Village, earlier this month.

Couple of days later, the duo reunited for dinner, following which they were seen riding in the same car, with Cooper in the driver's seat.

As for Hadid’s family, the source said her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and sister Bella Hadid "are supportive of Gigi and always just want her to be happy.”

“They think Bradley has the potential to be a good fit for her," the insider shared.

Another source close to the model told Us Weekly that Hadid has no intention of introducing her daughter to Cooper until they know each other well.

