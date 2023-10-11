Meghan Markle shares her anxieties as mother to Archie, Lilibet: ‘They worry me’

File Footage

Meghan Markle expressed her concerns about the future of her children, 4-year-old Prince Archie and 2-year-old Princess Lilibet, regarding their eventual use of social media.



The Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, participated in a discussion on mental well-being in the digital age at the Project Healthy Minds event in New York.

Representing the Archewell Foundation, the California based Royal couple addressed the audience, discussing the changing landscape of social media.

Meghan voiced her anxieties as a parent, noting the transformation of social media from its original intention of fostering communities.

"As parents, even though our children are very young, aged two and a half and four and a half... social media is here to stay," Meghan said.

"I believe it was initially designed to promote positive community-building, but it has taken a different path. It's impossible to ignore these changes, and we must work to ensure these families' stories are heard."

During the panel, the Sussexes also heard from parents who have suffered heartbreaking losses connected to their children's social media experiences.

Meghan shared her perspective as a mother, underscoring the significance of motherhood in her life, aside from her role as Prince Harry's wife.

She acknowledged that while her children are still quite young, they will inevitably encounter social media. "Being a mother is the most important aspect of my life... apart from being a spouse to this man," Meghan admitted.

Meghan continued: "I feel fortunate that our children are still quite young, so this isn't an immediate concern, but I'm also concerned about how social media is evolving.

“It's on the horizon. As they say, 'Parenting involves long days but short years.' So, it does worry me, but I'm also encouraged by the progress we've made over the past year."