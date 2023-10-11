 
Victoria Beckham fears David's mistress may reemerge in public eye after doc release

Victoria Beckham had her reservations regarding discussing her husband David Beckham’s alleged affair with his personal secretary in his hotly dropped documentary Beckham.

However, she had to do it for her husband’s sake but now the singer-turned-fashion-designer is worried that Rebecca Loos might make a comeback to reclaim spotlight.

After David’s scandal was leaked in media, Rebecca sold her side of the story for a six-figure sum to the now-defunct newspaper News of the World and took part in reality TV shows.

Even though Rebecca lives a quiet life in Norway with her husband and two young sons, Victoria feels she will resurface now that they have revisited David’s affair in the documentary.

“Another big worry has been that it might cause Rebecca to pop up again, because she’s become this person of interest once more,” an insider told Heat Magazine.

“But this time it would be the children who were impacted as well,” the insider added of Victoria and David’s brood, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven.

Recalling the hard period in the Netflix docuseries, Victoria confessed, "Did I resent David? If I'm being totally honest, yes I did."

"If I'm being honest, it's probably the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.”

