 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince George, Princess Charlotte will ‘never’ be able to marry anyone

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Prince George, Princess Charlotte will ‘never’ be able to marry anyone
Prince George, Princess Charlotte will ‘never’ be able to marry anyone

The possibility of Prince George and Princess Charlotte finding love, after they start dating has just become a topic of discussion.

These claims have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she referenced the Windsor’s possible decline and said, “The prince and princess are clearly committed to making mental health a foundational part of their work and they deserve gold stars aplenty for taking on what only a decade ago would have been deemed far too controversial an area for an HRH to delve into.”

“But if they want to be taken seriously then they have to find a way to acknowledge the very complicated, messy relationship between The Firm and its members’ mental health.”

Because “If nothing else, it’s going to start impacting the Windsors’ ‘hiring’ ability.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also painted a picture and said, “Imagine in the future when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all dating and searching for partners.”

After all, “What sane adult would willingly sign their life, their freedom and their autonomy away to join a family and a family business, membership of which has repeatedly left new members feeling suicidal?”

More From Entertainment:

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals reason for not divorcing Will Smith despite separation

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals reason for not divorcing Will Smith despite separation
Jada Pinkett Smith shares her solution to end suicidal thoughts

Jada Pinkett Smith shares her solution to end suicidal thoughts
Prince William’s ‘very well-bred head’ refuses to work on anything

Prince William’s ‘very well-bred head’ refuses to work on anything
Amber Heard's 'torment on ‘Aquaman 2’ set by Jason Momoa exposed

Amber Heard's 'torment on ‘Aquaman 2’ set by Jason Momoa exposed
Ed Sheeran builds a shocking thing on his lawn

Ed Sheeran builds a shocking thing on his lawn
King Charles, William and Kate likely to lose allies with latest move

King Charles, William and Kate likely to lose allies with latest move
Kate Middleton wears earrings gifted by woman whose daughter took her onw life

Kate Middleton wears earrings gifted by woman whose daughter took her onw life

Billie Eilish calls Taylor Swift, Beyoncé ‘untouchable superstars’

Billie Eilish calls Taylor Swift, Beyoncé ‘untouchable superstars’

‘Deadpool 3’ gets promising update amid Hollywood strike

‘Deadpool 3’ gets promising update amid Hollywood strike
Prince Harry was ‘angry’ at Meghan Markle during New York visit

Prince Harry was ‘angry’ at Meghan Markle during New York visit
Victoria Beckham fears David's mistress may reemerge in public eye after doc release

Victoria Beckham fears David's mistress may reemerge in public eye after doc release
Julia Fox’s shocking revelations on shoplifting and heroin addiction

Julia Fox’s shocking revelations on shoplifting and heroin addiction