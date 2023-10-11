Prince George, Princess Charlotte will ‘never’ be able to marry anyone

The possibility of Prince George and Princess Charlotte finding love, after they start dating has just become a topic of discussion.

These claims have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she referenced the Windsor’s possible decline and said, “The prince and princess are clearly committed to making mental health a foundational part of their work and they deserve gold stars aplenty for taking on what only a decade ago would have been deemed far too controversial an area for an HRH to delve into.”

“But if they want to be taken seriously then they have to find a way to acknowledge the very complicated, messy relationship between The Firm and its members’ mental health.”

Because “If nothing else, it’s going to start impacting the Windsors’ ‘hiring’ ability.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also painted a picture and said, “Imagine in the future when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all dating and searching for partners.”

After all, “What sane adult would willingly sign their life, their freedom and their autonomy away to join a family and a family business, membership of which has repeatedly left new members feeling suicidal?”