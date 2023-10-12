Taylor Swift's secret 'Eras Tour' premiere surprise: Details inside

Taylor Swift's secret 'Eras Tour' premiere surprise

Taylor Swift has reportedly planned a surprise for her lucky fans invited to attend the world premiere of her Eras Tour movie at The Grove.

The pop sensation has reportedly, planned to make an appearance at the premiere, a treat for her fans.

According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge revealed to the publication that Taylor has planned to show up for the world premiere of her Eras Tour movie at the world-famous mall to surprise her 2,200 lucky fans who got the tickets to watch the in 14 AMC theatres in The Grove.

It has been revealed that in case if the mall gets overwhelmed by Swifties, or in case of any security issues, Taylor will be pulled out from the mall.



The mall's security is on high alert, with hundreds of guards making sure to leave no possibility of eruption of any kind of chaos. The super-tight security, with barricades all around, has already made it next to impossible to get into The Grove.

Earlier, it was reported that Taylor's team had invited some of her lucky fans to watch the movie's world premiere. Her movie is already a success at the box office as it has already amassed $100 million in ticket sales across the globe.