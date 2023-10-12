Kylie Jenner glows amid Timothée Chalamet's romance stuns family

Amid Timothée Chalamet's romance, Kylie Jenner is over the moon, and the Kardashian clan notices that.



In the latest episode of The Kardashian, the 26-year-old attended Kris Jenner's beau Cory Gamble's party to celebrate his partnership with Dolce & Gabbana.



As the fashion mogul enters the room, her groove draws the attention of her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and friend, Malika Haqq.

Commenting on the unusual upbeat vibe of the Kylie Cosmetic founder, the 40-year-old said, "She's happy. I told her. I was like, 'You look brighter. Like, I don't know you. You look brighter."

Responding to the surprise gesture, Kylie said, "I feel like myself. I feel like myself again."

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old also chimed in, saying, "It's always a fun little treat when I see my little Kyles," she says in her confessional. "It's her time to thrive and shine and be the little social glittery butterfly that she is."

To be precise, there was no mention of the Dune star in the clip; however, amid the current atmosphere, where the pair has publicly embraced each other—it's with little doubt to believe what Kylie and her family alluded to.