 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday, October 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 12, 2023

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawazs son Junaid Safdar (right) and his ex-wife, Ayesha. — Instagram/@fatimatariqphotography
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar (right) and his ex-wife, Ayesha. — Instagram/@fatimatariqphotography

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar, confirmed Thursday that he and his wife had divorced, more than a year after they tied the knot.

"News about my divorce is true," Safdar said in an Instagram story.

The couple got married on August 22, with their wedding functions taking place in London and Pakistan, since PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was in the British capital in self-exile.

The couple stayed away from the media spotlight during their time together. 

Maryam Nawazs son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

"This is an entirely private matter and I request the media to respect our privacy," the seasoned politician's son said in the story.

"I hope with this decision we find our peace In Shaa Allah. I will speak no further on this matter."

"I wish her well," Junaid added.

Soon after the announcement, Junaid removed all his pictures with his former wife on Instagram.

Who is Ayesha?

Ayesha is the daughter of Saif ur Rehman Khan, the former head of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and a multi-millionaire businessman based in Qatar with business interests in Pakistan, Qatar, and Middle Eastern countries.

Ayesha was born and raised in Qatar where she attended the British primary and secondary schools, passing O and A levels with distinction. For her higher education, she moved to London where she was given a place at the renowned University College London (UCL). She graduated with a BEng in Civil Engineering.

She was a Director at Redco International, the largest industrial and contracting group operating in Qatar since 1981, with a workforce of 20,000 employees and engineers.

Her hobbies include reading, horse riding, interior decoration, and history and she enjoys hiking and appreciates nature and travelling, according to one of the mentions on her profiles.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing defence cooperation with Qatar: COAS

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing defence cooperation with Qatar: COAS
World Cup 2023: A look back at six great Pakistan-India ODI clashes

World Cup 2023: A look back at six great Pakistan-India ODI clashes
Political stability paramount to economic development, says Shehbaz

Political stability paramount to economic development, says Shehbaz
Cipher case: IHC likely to hear Imran Khan’s pleas ahead of trial court’s indictment

Cipher case: IHC likely to hear Imran Khan’s pleas ahead of trial court’s indictment

Fading but not lost: Karachi’s home chef keeps Parsi culture alive

Fading but not lost: Karachi’s home chef keeps Parsi culture alive
Nawaz Sharif not returning under deal, says PM Kakar

Nawaz Sharif not returning under deal, says PM Kakar
SC verdict has no bearing on Nawaz’s disqualification limit, clarifies Tarar

SC verdict has no bearing on Nawaz’s disqualification limit, clarifies Tarar
Asad Umar wonders why is Shehbaz Sharif happy over SC decision

Asad Umar wonders why is Shehbaz Sharif happy over SC decision
Farhatullah Babar calls for ending 'reverse engineering’ ahead of polls

Farhatullah Babar calls for ending 'reverse engineering’ ahead of polls
Lahore’s opium plant resumes operations today after over a decade

Lahore’s opium plant resumes operations today after over a decade
Nadra chairman admits staff's involvement in issuance of fake CNICs

Nadra chairman admits staff's involvement in issuance of fake CNICs
PML-N, PPP welcome SC verdict sustaining law clipping CJP's powers

PML-N, PPP welcome SC verdict sustaining law clipping CJP's powers