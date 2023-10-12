 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Actors, Hollywood studios talks get discouraging update

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Actors, Hollywood studios talks get discouraging update
Actors, Hollywood studios talks get discouraging update

Despite the WGA and Hollywood studios' agreement, the deal related to another union, SAG-AFTRA, with the AMPTP is far from near as the actors' strike is inching toward 100 days.

As the heated negotiations between the warring parties commenced, a glimmer of hope was expected to break the deadlock over the share of streaming revenue, guardrail against the rising AI tech, and others.

But the latest rounds of talks ended in blame games with the head of the SAG union, Fran Drescher, blasted the opposite of employing "bully tactics" and "the same failed strategy they tried to inflict on the WGA" to cripple the deliberations.

The union released the statement after the breakdown in talks. "We feel the pain these companies have inflicted on our members, our strike captains, IATSE, Teamsters and Basic Crafts union members, and everyone in this industry."

Meanwhile, the group representing the studios, AMPTP, claimed to have presented a reasonable offer to the union, which the latter rejected.

"After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction," the statement added.

Starting on July 14, the SAG-AFTRA strike has put several major projects in limbo as talks have ended without any outcome.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is planning on joining Princess Diana

Meghan Markle is planning on joining Princess Diana
Meghan Markle can explode like a well-timed bomb video

Meghan Markle can explode like a well-timed bomb
Kylie Jenner glows amid Timothée Chalamet's romance stuns family

Kylie Jenner glows amid Timothée Chalamet's romance stuns family
'An Heir and a Spare': Prince William's Spanish relatives honour eldest daughter

'An Heir and a Spare': Prince William's Spanish relatives honour eldest daughter

Prince Harry, Prince William to fulfill dad King Charles’ birthday wish?

Prince Harry, Prince William to fulfill dad King Charles’ birthday wish?
One move that will crush King Charles' reign revealed

One move that will crush King Charles' reign revealed

King Charles demands special birthday gift from sons Prince William, Prince Harry

King Charles demands special birthday gift from sons Prince William, Prince Harry
Kanye West married Bianca Censori as ‘power play’ to ‘spite’ Kim Kardashian

Kanye West married Bianca Censori as ‘power play’ to ‘spite’ Kim Kardashian
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé leave fans in ecstasy on 'Eras Tour' premiere

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé leave fans in ecstasy on 'Eras Tour' premiere
Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual statement raises eyebrows

Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual statement raises eyebrows

Kanye West used manipulative tactics to force Bianca Censori for marriage

Kanye West used manipulative tactics to force Bianca Censori for marriage

Victoria Beckham had reservations about kids watching David Beckham's documentary

Victoria Beckham had reservations about kids watching David Beckham's documentary