Friday, October 13, 2023
Taylor Swift sends out 'special' message to Travis Kelce with jacket

Friday, October 13, 2023

File Footage

Taylor Swift showed up to Travis Kelce’s recent game in Kansas City wearing a “special” jacket.

The Lover crooner made an appearance at Kansas City Chiefs takedown against the Denver Broncos.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Taylor’s windbreaker gave a “special nod” to her rumored beau as it comes from his friend Erin Andrew’s line who played cupid for the pair.

After Taylor attended the first game, Erin told Variety that she sent Taylor a piece from the #Chiefs apparel from her line WEAR “hoping” she would wear it to another match in future. The jacket sold out overnight after the game.

Previously, Erin sent out a message for Taylor on Charissa Thompson's Calm Down podcast Andrews has played a part in the Swift and Kelce saga. 

She asked the 33-year-old popstar to give the tight end a chance after he expressed his interest in her. “I don't know what you're doing in your life right now besides rocking the world but please, try our friend, Travis. He is fantastic,” said Erin.

Travis thanked Erin by commenting, “You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!”

