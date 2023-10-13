Taylor Swift plans private documentary after 'The Eras Tour' film success?

Taylor Swift’s documentary film release has PR experts weighing in with their opinions.

The premiere of the The Eras Tour film made its way on the big screen in LA where the 33-year-old singer also made a special appearance for her “hand-picked” audience.

However, PR practitioners expressed slight disappointment with the film’s execution as Jane Owens told The Mirror that Taylor “missed a huge opportunity" by keeping the content to “solely singing.”

According to her expertise, the film only features hours-long footage from her billion dollar tour but failed to “open up” further on the behind the scenes.

Jane labelled the Daylight crooner a "great business person" and confessed she wouldn't be surprised if there was a another reason behind not "sharing too much."

The expert predicted that Taylor and her team didn’t share much because they might have other plans, "The only reason I can think of is that she’s planning a new documentary about her private life or life story.”