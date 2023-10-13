Hugh Jackman spends first birthday with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively post divorce

Hugh Jackman was spotted spending his birthday in New York City with celebrity friends, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

It’s the first time in 27 years that the Wolverine actor’s wife Deborra Lee Furness is not beside him on his special day as the two announced separation last month.

Hugh and Ryan have been captured several times after the divorce announcement, and are also in the middle of filming Deadpool 3 together.

A relationship expert Louella Alderson previously spoke to The Mirror about Hugh's friendship with Ryan through his divorce process.

"His [Ryan] support is a testament to their strong friendship and shows how important it is to have people around who care about you," said Louella.

She added that Hugh's recent outing comes as he and his wife shared a joint statement announcing that they are parting ways.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the duo stated.