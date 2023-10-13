 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry needs ‘all the luck’ revealing King Charles media corruption

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been lauded for seeking sunlight on areas where King Charles had corrupt media involvement

Prince Harry has just been hailed for trying to direct sunlight to areas that showcase the Royal Family’s involvement in media corruption.

Claims surrounding this have been issued by opinion columnist Zeynep Tufekci.

She broke all of this down in one of her pieces for The New York Times.

Ms Tufekci’s piece referenced Prince Harry’s treatment by the tabloids, throughout history.

Whether that be the days following Diana’s death where he was painted as a drug addict, as well as when his wife Meghan Markle was reduced to racist quips.

In the eyes of Ms Tufekci, “The way the tabloids can spread unhinged claims, generating a sense of urgent threat to create a social frenzy, can be used for targets other than a stray royal.”

For those unversed, these last lines were written in reference to Queen Elizabeth’s decision to help Prince Andrew pay off his accuser, in the sexual assault case.

Before signing off Ms Tufekci also made some admissions of her own regarding Spare and said, “My impression from his memoir is that Harry wants to make a crusade of applying sunlight to corrupt media practices and his family’s participation in them.”

“If he succeeds in fighting the vile forces that he feels contributed to his mother’s death and imperiled his newfound love, he might bring a greater sense of decency in Britain, and maybe even curtail the power of the worst practices in media. Good luck to him.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle echoes same sentiments as Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle echoes same sentiments as Queen Camilla
Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

Dua Lipa unveils fiery comeback on Instagram

Dua Lipa unveils fiery comeback on Instagram
Kim Kardashian pushing pregnant sister Kourtney to make major decision

Kim Kardashian pushing pregnant sister Kourtney to make major decision
Shawn Levy declares Taylor Swift a rare generational voice comparable to Beyonce video

Shawn Levy declares Taylor Swift a rare generational voice comparable to Beyonce
Khloe Kardashian blasts Kris Jenner over cheating scandal: 'Messed up big time' video

Khloe Kardashian blasts Kris Jenner over cheating scandal: 'Messed up big time'
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spend time together at Taylor Swift home

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spend time together at Taylor Swift home
Selena Gomez opens up about her first office experience: ‘Feels very real’

Selena Gomez opens up about her first office experience: ‘Feels very real’
Hugh Jackman spends first birthday with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively post divorce

Hugh Jackman spends first birthday with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively post divorce

Taylor Swift sends out 'special' message to Travis Kelce with jacket video

Taylor Swift sends out 'special' message to Travis Kelce with jacket
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez dealing with real life issues, unrelated to Jennifer Garner video

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez dealing with real life issues, unrelated to Jennifer Garner

Taylor Swift plans private documentary after 'The Eras Tour' film success?

Taylor Swift plans private documentary after 'The Eras Tour' film success?