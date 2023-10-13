Prince Harry needs ‘all the luck’ revealing King Charles media corruption

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been hailed for trying to direct sunlight to areas that showcase the Royal Family’s involvement in media corruption.

Claims surrounding this have been issued by opinion columnist Zeynep Tufekci.

She broke all of this down in one of her pieces for The New York Times.

Ms Tufekci’s piece referenced Prince Harry’s treatment by the tabloids, throughout history.

Whether that be the days following Diana’s death where he was painted as a drug addict, as well as when his wife Meghan Markle was reduced to racist quips.

In the eyes of Ms Tufekci, “The way the tabloids can spread unhinged claims, generating a sense of urgent threat to create a social frenzy, can be used for targets other than a stray royal.”

For those unversed, these last lines were written in reference to Queen Elizabeth’s decision to help Prince Andrew pay off his accuser, in the sexual assault case.

Before signing off Ms Tufekci also made some admissions of her own regarding Spare and said, “My impression from his memoir is that Harry wants to make a crusade of applying sunlight to corrupt media practices and his family’s participation in them.”

“If he succeeds in fighting the vile forces that he feels contributed to his mother’s death and imperiled his newfound love, he might bring a greater sense of decency in Britain, and maybe even curtail the power of the worst practices in media. Good luck to him.”