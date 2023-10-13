King Charles is promoting ‘ugliness and even racism’

King Charles’ comraderie with ‘ugliness and even racism’ has just been brought to light.

Accusations such has these have been shared by opinion columnist Zeynep Tufekci.

She broke it all down in one of her most recent pieces for The New York Times.

The converastion started once Ms Tufekci said, “At the very least, it seems clear by now where some senior members of the royal family position themselves in all this.”

For those unversed, this involvement is in reference to the invitation extended to columnists Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan for a Christmas lunch.

In the eyes of Ms Tufekci, “What could Charles and Camilla think they are conveying by maintaining a camaraderie with a tabloid press that has behaved so noxiously to members of their own family, with articles that have been so ugly, and even racist?”

Since her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has had her neighborhood called “gang-scarred” and was a Los Angeles resident was also called “(almost) straight outta Compton”.

Before signing off Ms Tufekci also went as far as to say, “For years, royals have had to fend off tabloid attacks. But the vitriol that has been applied to Meghan, and the double standard to which she has been subjected, is palpable.”