Britney Spears, Sam Asghari rebuild bridges amid divorce: ‘I am proud of her’

file footage

In a new development, it appears that pop icon Britney Spears and estranged husband Sam Asghari are back on good terms.

As per TMZ, Sam sang praises of estranged wife amid divorce during his latest talk with the publication. When the actor was asked about her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, he responded with good wishes, even saying that he’s proud of her.

This is a huge development as Sam previously accused her of cheating with a household staff member when he filed for divorce in August.

Sam reportedly wished the Gimme More singer’s memoir well and talked about it in a manner that suggested that the singer had spared him in the tel-all.

As per the publication, it seemed like the 29-year-old had already read the memoir. Note that he reportedly read the memoir before their split, and might not be aware of any bombshells added afterwards.

During the same conversation, he also got candid on his relationship status. Sam revealed that he’s currently not in the dating game and is focusing on acting and stunt training.