 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift spends night at Travis Kelce's mansion after big win

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Taylor Swift spends night at Travis Kelces mansion after big win
Taylor Swift spends night at Travis Kelce's mansion after big win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the new alleged celebrity couple, have reportedly enjoyed a night out together at the NFL star's home. It has been reported that Taylor crashed at Travis's $1 million mansion in Kansas City on Thursday after making an appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs match against the Denver Broncos earlier in the evening.

According to Page Six, the pictures obtained by Daily Mail showed the pop sensation's security vehicle parked outside the NFL star's home. The vehicle in question was reportedly the same white SUV that picked up Taylor from the airport.

The Midnight singer made an appearance for the third time at Kansas City's NFL game in a month; she was spotted cheering for her rumoured new love interest while sitting beside his mother, Donna Kelce.

Taylor flew from Los Angeles, where she attended the world premiere of her Eras Tour movie the night before the match. It was revealed that her stay in Los Angeles was brief as she allegedly had a chill birthday celebration with Kelce in his hometown. Travis celebrated his 34th birthday on October 5.

Before the game, Page Six reported that Travis made an appearance at the Anti-Hero singer's apartment in New York City and was spotted leaving Taylor's parking garage just hours before the game. 

More From Entertainment:

Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways AGAIN after briefly rekindling romance

Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways AGAIN after briefly rekindling romance
Jada Pinkett Smith details reasons for not having prenup with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith details reasons for not having prenup with Will Smith
Prince Harry’s ideas so far have been ‘laughable’

Prince Harry’s ideas so far have been ‘laughable’
Emma Watson's new love interest is a Syrian refugee?

Emma Watson's new love interest is a Syrian refugee?
Prince Harry is starting fights over Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince Harry is starting fights over Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
Kanye West's Italy gig to go ahead despite protests from war veterans

Kanye West's Italy gig to go ahead despite protests from war veterans
Prince Harry’s claims on ‘suffering and global injustice' is all showbiz

Prince Harry’s claims on ‘suffering and global injustice' is all showbiz
Travis Kelce's love triangle with Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire: Details

Travis Kelce's love triangle with Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire: Details
Hugh Jackman reunites with estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness video

Hugh Jackman reunites with estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness
Bad Bunny's latest album announces mega-shift in USA's GOAT athlete video

Bad Bunny's latest album announces mega-shift in USA's GOAT athlete
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s suffered Meghan Markle’s ‘cheerleaders’

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s suffered Meghan Markle’s ‘cheerleaders’
Aaron Carter's final resting place adorned with gravestone portrait

Aaron Carter's final resting place adorned with gravestone portrait