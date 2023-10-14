Taylor Swift spends night at Travis Kelce's mansion after big win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the new alleged celebrity couple, have reportedly enjoyed a night out together at the NFL star's home. It has been reported that Taylor crashed at Travis's $1 million mansion in Kansas City on Thursday after making an appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs match against the Denver Broncos earlier in the evening.

According to Page Six, the pictures obtained by Daily Mail showed the pop sensation's security vehicle parked outside the NFL star's home. The vehicle in question was reportedly the same white SUV that picked up Taylor from the airport.

The Midnight singer made an appearance for the third time at Kansas City's NFL game in a month; she was spotted cheering for her rumoured new love interest while sitting beside his mother, Donna Kelce.

Taylor flew from Los Angeles, where she attended the world premiere of her Eras Tour movie the night before the match. It was revealed that her stay in Los Angeles was brief as she allegedly had a chill birthday celebration with Kelce in his hometown. Travis celebrated his 34th birthday on October 5.

Before the game, Page Six reported that Travis made an appearance at the Anti-Hero singer's apartment in New York City and was spotted leaving Taylor's parking garage just hours before the game.