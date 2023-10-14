 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William leave royal fans excited

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will return to France to attend quarterfinal matches of the Rugby World Cup 2023 in Marseille, France, leaving royal fans excited.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter, and revealed that the future king will attend the game between Wales and Argentina on Saturday, while Princess Kate will watch England play Fiji on Sunday.

He tweeted, “The Prince of Wales, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, will attend the Wales v Argentina Rugby World Cup quarter final in Marseille tomorrow.

“The Princess of Wales, patron of the Rugby Football Union, will attend the England v Fiji quarter final in Marseille on Sunday.”

Earlier, they also traveled to France last month and attended Group Stage matches of the Rugby World Cup.

Kate and William supported their respective rugby squads at the Group Stage matches.

