King Charles is wrapping up Buckingham Palace in cling wrap

File Footage

King Charles has reportedly made a massive decision in regards to the monarchy, and has decided to wrap it up into cling wrap, till the next heir is ready to step up and take the stand.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by former royal butler, Paul Burell.

He broke everything down in a chat with Slingo.

According to Express UK Mr Burell started by referencing just King Charles seems to be in preservation mode.

He believes, “In a way, he is almost shrinking the monarchy and cling-wrapping it until it is ready for the next generation; this is very much a caretaker situation.”

Later on into his conversation, Mr Burell also went on to add, “When I looked after him as Prince of Wales at Highgrove, the helicopter would land and he would moan and complain about leaving his gardens to go to work …”

So “I don’t think he has changed that much; he understands what he has to do but he isn’t going to go the extra mile,” he also chimed in to say before signing off.