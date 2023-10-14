Meghan Markle preferred hug over formal protocol at US event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited New York City for World Mental Health Day.



Meghan put a famous US show host at eas who wasn't sure how to greet the royals.

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also chatted with US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and “Today” show co-host Carson Daly‚ who has talked about his own struggles with depression‚ for the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit.



A couple of days after the event, Carson Daly spoke about his meeting with the royals.

Carson Daly said "One of the main events was a special conversation that I shared with the Duke and Duchess, Harry and Meghan, about how to build a safer space online for our kids and teenagers.

"By the way, they were so great. People asked me, 'How were the royals?' I didn't know whether to curtsey or hug, like, what's the royal rules and whatnot?

"And Meghan [said], 'Bring it in,' [with a] big hug," he said.



