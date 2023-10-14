 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle preferred hug over formal protocol at US event

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited New York City for World Mental Health Day.

Meghan put a famous US show host at eas who wasn't sure how to greet the royals.

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also chatted with US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and “Today” show co-host Carson Daly‚ who has talked about his own struggles with depression‚ for the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit. 

A couple of days after the event, Carson Daly spoke about his meeting with the royals.

Carson Daly said "One of the main events was a special conversation that I shared with the Duke and Duchess, Harry and Meghan, about how to build a safer space online for our kids and teenagers.

"By the way, they were so great. People asked me, 'How were the royals?' I didn't know whether to curtsey or hug, like, what's the royal rules and whatnot?

"And Meghan [said], 'Bring it in,' [with a] big hug," he said. 


More From Entertainment:

‘Ferrari’ star Adam Driver calls single seater Ferrari cars ‘moving coffins’ video

‘Ferrari’ star Adam Driver calls single seater Ferrari cars ‘moving coffins’

King Charles has no plan to visit landmark where his mother learned she was queen video

King Charles has no plan to visit landmark where his mother learned she was queen
Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift on their way to becoming ‘close’ pals

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift on their way to becoming ‘close’ pals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘self-promoting’ jerks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘self-promoting’ jerks
King Charles is wrapping up Buckingham Palace in cling wrap video

King Charles is wrapping up Buckingham Palace in cling wrap
Royal family website targeted by hackers to instill fear: report

Royal family website targeted by hackers to instill fear: report
Drew Barrymore loses HUGE gig to LeVar Burton after WAG strike backlash

Drew Barrymore loses HUGE gig to LeVar Burton after WAG strike backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle look ‘really foolish’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle look ‘really foolish’
Kate Middleton against Prince William ahead of major move

Kate Middleton against Prince William ahead of major move
King Charles choosing Camilla after being hit 'over the head' by Prince Harry video

King Charles choosing Camilla after being hit 'over the head' by Prince Harry
King Charles, Queen Camilla marriage on the rocks after biggest fight

King Charles, Queen Camilla marriage on the rocks after biggest fight
Jennifer Lopez arranges public outings with Ben Affleck for ‘damage control’ video

Jennifer Lopez arranges public outings with Ben Affleck for ‘damage control’