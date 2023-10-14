 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton can ‘never steal’ Prince William’s thunder

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Kate Middleton can ‘never steal’ Prince William’s thunder
Kate Middleton can ‘never steal’ Prince William’s thunder

Experts have just gushed over Prince William because not even Kate Middleton can steal that man’s thunder during events.

Insights into this have been brought to light by royal commentator Amanda Platell.

She weighed in on these things, in one of her pieces for The Daily Mail.

In the piece she gushed over Prince William’s appearance at New York and said, “Holy moly, Prince William rocks up solo in New York wearing a cotton shirt unbuttoned just enough to hint at a muscular chest.”

For those unversed, Prince William’s appearance at the Big Apple was for a Earthshot Prize event.

At the same time, Kate Middleton was at an event herself for the East London youth charity.

Kate Middleton at the East London youth charity
Kate Middleton at the East London youth charity

But Ms Platell believes, nothing she did could “steal her husband's thunder.”

Something similar happened when Prince William’s picture, taking a COVID-19 jab made headlines.

Prince William in May 2021
Prince William in May 2021

According to Ms Platell, Prince William went from “gormless to gorgeous” in May 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out for ‘disgraceful sniping’ at royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out for ‘disgraceful sniping’ at royals
Prince George accompanies Prince William to France

Prince George accompanies Prince William to France

‘Ferrari’ star Adam Driver calls single seater Ferrari cars ‘moving coffins’ video

‘Ferrari’ star Adam Driver calls single seater Ferrari cars ‘moving coffins’

King Charles has no plan to visit landmark where his mother learned she was queen video

King Charles has no plan to visit landmark where his mother learned she was queen
Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift on their way to becoming ‘close’ pals

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift on their way to becoming ‘close’ pals

Meghan Markle preferred hug over formal protocol at US event video

Meghan Markle preferred hug over formal protocol at US event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘self-promoting’ jerks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘self-promoting’ jerks
King Charles is wrapping up Buckingham Palace in cling wrap video

King Charles is wrapping up Buckingham Palace in cling wrap
Royal family website targeted by hackers to instill fear: report

Royal family website targeted by hackers to instill fear: report
Drew Barrymore loses HUGE gig to LeVar Burton after WAG strike backlash

Drew Barrymore loses HUGE gig to LeVar Burton after WAG strike backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle look ‘really foolish’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle look ‘really foolish’
Kate Middleton against Prince William ahead of major move

Kate Middleton against Prince William ahead of major move