Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it

Meghan Markle allegedly has no stomach or ability to fact-check and judge well enough to make it in politics, experts believe.

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield issued these claims and sentiments.

According to a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Ms Schofield said Meghan Markle lacks some “pretty critical characteristics” that are necessary for politics.

Not to mention loyalty as well, considering the treatment Thomas Markle and Jessica Mulrooney received.

She started off by saying, “She’s been divorced and quit the royal family.”

Ms Schofield also added, “She’s not a team player” because “she would have to give up her title.”

“Thus, I don’t think she has thick enough skin for the judgment or fact-checking that comes with American politics,” she also added before signing off from the converastion.