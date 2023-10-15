 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it
Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it

Meghan Markle allegedly has no stomach or ability to fact-check and judge well enough to make it in politics, experts believe.

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield issued these claims and sentiments.

According to a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Ms Schofield said Meghan Markle lacks some “pretty critical characteristics” that are necessary for politics.

Not to mention loyalty as well, considering the treatment Thomas Markle and Jessica Mulrooney received.

Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it

She started off by saying, “She’s been divorced and quit the royal family.”

Ms Schofield also added, “She’s not a team player” because “she would have to give up her title.”

“Thus, I don’t think she has thick enough skin for the judgment or fact-checking that comes with American politics,” she also added before signing off from the converastion. 

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande spotted FIRST time since divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande spotted FIRST time since divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals more about Tupac Shakur’s struggles

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals more about Tupac Shakur’s struggles

Prince Harry hits ‘too often’ below the belt

Prince Harry hits ‘too often’ below the belt
Taylor Swift's concert film headed for $100 million domestic opening: report

Taylor Swift's concert film headed for $100 million domestic opening: report
Kevin Costner takes on risky venture right after Christine Baumgartner divorce

Kevin Costner takes on risky venture right after Christine Baumgartner divorce
Prince William has gone from ‘gormless’ to gorgeous

Prince William has gone from ‘gormless’ to gorgeous
Jada Pinkett Smith debunks rumors around Will Smith’s sexuality

Jada Pinkett Smith debunks rumors around Will Smith’s sexuality
Kate Middleton to bring Princess Charlotte to rugby match in France? video

Kate Middleton to bring Princess Charlotte to rugby match in France?
See Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things 5’ production first look images

See Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things 5’ production first look images

Netflix drops new poster and release date for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ video

Netflix drops new poster and release date for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

'Batman' actor Michael Caine announces retirement

'Batman' actor Michael Caine announces retirement

Why Prince William behaves like Kate Middleton 'fourth child?' Expert reveals video

Why Prince William behaves like Kate Middleton 'fourth child?' Expert reveals