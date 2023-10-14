 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Prince George accompanies Prince William to France

Prince William and Prince George arrived at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille to watch the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between Wales and Argentina.

On Friday, Kensington Palace announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, will separately attend quarterfinal matches of the Rugby World Cup 2023 in Marseille in the coming days. 

Prince William will attend the game between Wales and Argentina on Saturday, while Princess Kate will watch England play Fiji on Sunday. 

While both matches will take place at Stade de Marseille, the Prince and Princess of Wales probably won’t be spotted in the stands together. 

That’s because the sporty couple shares a lighthearted rugby rivalry. Prince William is the longstanding Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union while Princess Kate is the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, which govern the game in England. 

Queen Elizabeth tapped her for the roles in February 2022, redistributing positions previously held by Prince Harry following his step back from his working royal role with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020.

