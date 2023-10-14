 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
George Clooney shares his thoughts on Hollywood strikes

 Oscar winner George Clooney urged Hollywood studios on Friday to return to the bargaining table with striking actors to try and resolve their differences over a new labor contract.

Negotiations between the studios and the SAG-AFTRA actors' union were suspended on Wednesday after studios rejected a demand for a bonus tied to the number of streaming TV subscribers. Clooney called the breakdown in talks "worrisome."

"At least get in the room. Don't take a vacation," Clooney said when asked about the ongoing strike while attending a ceremony in Los Angeles at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet, which he co-founded.

The "Gravity" actor said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher had told him she was ready to restart talks to try to end the work stoppage that started in July.

He said he hoped the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Netflix (NFLX.O), Walt Disney (DIS.N) and other companies, would decide to come back and negotiate.

