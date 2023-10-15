Ariana Grande over the moon on grandmother’s 98th birthday

Ariana Grande is celebrating the birthday of a special person in her life: her grandmother.



Sharing the highlights on Instagram, the popstar's brother Frankie Grande gave a peek into his grandmother Marjorie Grande's 98th birthday bash.

In snaps, the Everyday crooner is seen enjoying with her family, including the megastar's mom, as they smile brightly.

"Happy birthday to our superstar, Nonna! 98 with the spirit of a 19-year-old - we love you to the ends of the universe and back ????," the Broadway star captioned.

Following the family love fest, the Grammy winner was snapped at her brother's performance to support him at Bucks County Playhouse.



Putting a smile on the face, the 30-year-old seemingly moved ahead of the divorce settlement drama which grabbed the headlines last week.

For the unversed, Ariana agreed to pay a one-time $1.2 million in settlement in return for assenting ex-Dalton Gomez on a few strict conditions, including no tell-all interview, book, or any tape release, per The Blast.

The documents said the former couple would not "release, disclose or publish any photograph (and related negatives), tape, film or like embodiments whether now or hereafter created."