 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande over the moon on grandmother’s 98th birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Ariana Grande over the moon on grandmother’s 98th birthday
Ariana Grande over the moon on grandmother’s 98th birthday

Ariana Grande is celebrating the birthday of a special person in her life: her grandmother.

Sharing the highlights on Instagram, the popstar's brother Frankie Grande gave a peek into his grandmother Marjorie Grande's 98th birthday bash.

In snaps, the Everyday crooner is seen enjoying with her family, including the megastar's mom, as they smile brightly.

"Happy birthday to our superstar, Nonna! 98 with the spirit of a 19-year-old - we love you to the ends of the universe and back ????," the Broadway star captioned.

Following the family love fest, the Grammy winner was snapped at her brother's performance to support him at Bucks County Playhouse. 

Putting a smile on the face, the 30-year-old seemingly moved ahead of the divorce settlement drama which grabbed the headlines last week.

For the unversed, Ariana agreed to pay a one-time $1.2 million in settlement in return for assenting ex-Dalton Gomez on a few strict conditions, including no tell-all interview, book, or any tape release, per The Blast.

The documents said the former couple would not "release, disclose or publish any photograph (and related negatives), tape, film or like embodiments whether now or hereafter created."

More From Entertainment:

Megan Thee Stallion declares independence from 1501 record label

Megan Thee Stallion declares independence from 1501 record label
Ariana Grande spotted FIRST time since divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande spotted FIRST time since divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez
Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it

Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals more about Tupac Shakur’s struggles

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals more about Tupac Shakur’s struggles

Prince Harry hits ‘too often’ below the belt

Prince Harry hits ‘too often’ below the belt
Taylor Swift's concert film headed for $100 million domestic opening: report

Taylor Swift's concert film headed for $100 million domestic opening: report
Kevin Costner takes on risky venture right after Christine Baumgartner divorce

Kevin Costner takes on risky venture right after Christine Baumgartner divorce
Prince William has gone from ‘gormless’ to gorgeous

Prince William has gone from ‘gormless’ to gorgeous
Jada Pinkett Smith debunks rumors around Will Smith’s sexuality

Jada Pinkett Smith debunks rumors around Will Smith’s sexuality
Kate Middleton to bring Princess Charlotte to rugby match in France? video

Kate Middleton to bring Princess Charlotte to rugby match in France?
See Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things 5’ production first look images

See Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things 5’ production first look images

Netflix drops new poster and release date for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ video

Netflix drops new poster and release date for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’