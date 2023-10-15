Piper Laurie, golden era icon, leaves a lasting legacy at 91

Piper Laurie, the legendary American actress, has passed away at the age of 91. The news of the Oscar-nominated actress's death has been confirmed by her team.

According to Variety Magazine, Laurie's manager, Marion Rosenberg paid homage to the actress by declaring her, "A beautiful human being and one of the great talents of our time."

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the actress was ill for quite some time. However, the exact reason for her death has not yet been revealed.

According to TMZ, Laurie started his career in the late 50s and was one of the iconic actors of Hollywood's golden era. She has the honour of working with several greats, including Donald O'Connor, Tony Curtis, Rock Hudson, Tyrone Power, and even former US President Ronald Reagan.

Ronald Reagan and Laurie acted in the latter's breakout film, Louisa. The pair also dated for a brief period.

The actress won a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her extraordinary performance in The Hustler.



Laurie was best known for his legendary role as Sissy Spacek's mother, Margaret White, in the horror classic Carrie. Her performance in it won her the Best Supporting Actress nomination.



The actress won a Golden Globe for an impressive performance in the show, Twin Peaks, and an Emmy Award for a TV movie.

