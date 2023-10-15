 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Piper Laurie, golden era icon, leaves a lasting legacy at 91

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Piper Laurie, golden era icon, leaves a lasting legacy at 91
Piper Laurie, golden era icon, leaves a lasting legacy at 91

Piper Laurie, the legendary American actress, has passed away at the age of 91. The news of the Oscar-nominated actress's death has been confirmed by her team.

According to Variety Magazine, Laurie's manager, Marion Rosenberg paid homage to the actress by declaring her, "A beautiful human being and one of the great talents of our time."

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the actress was ill for quite some time. However, the exact reason for her death has not yet been revealed.

According to TMZ, Laurie started his career in the late 50s and was one of the iconic actors of Hollywood's golden era. She has the honour of working with several greats, including Donald O'Connor, Tony Curtis, Rock Hudson, Tyrone Power, and even former US President Ronald Reagan.

Ronald Reagan and Laurie acted in the latter's breakout film, Louisa. The pair also dated for a brief period.

The actress won a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her extraordinary performance in The Hustler.

Laurie was best known for his legendary role as Sissy Spacek's mother, Margaret White, in the horror classic Carrie. Her performance in it won her the Best Supporting Actress nomination.

The actress won a Golden Globe for an impressive performance in the show, Twin Peaks, and an Emmy Award for a TV movie.

More From Entertainment:

Bobbi Althoff's hypocrisy exposed in Scarlett Johansson's interview?

Bobbi Althoff's hypocrisy exposed in Scarlett Johansson's interview?
Captain America actor Chris Evans officially confirms marriage

Captain America actor Chris Evans officially confirms marriage
Megan Thee Stallion declares independence from 1501 record label

Megan Thee Stallion declares independence from 1501 record label
Ariana Grande over the moon on grandmother’s 98th birthday

Ariana Grande over the moon on grandmother’s 98th birthday
Ariana Grande spotted FIRST time since divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande spotted FIRST time since divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez
Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it

Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals more about Tupac Shakur’s struggles

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals more about Tupac Shakur’s struggles

Prince Harry hits ‘too often’ below the belt

Prince Harry hits ‘too often’ below the belt
Taylor Swift's concert film headed for $100 million domestic opening: report

Taylor Swift's concert film headed for $100 million domestic opening: report
Kevin Costner takes on risky venture right after Christine Baumgartner divorce

Kevin Costner takes on risky venture right after Christine Baumgartner divorce
Prince William has gone from ‘gormless’ to gorgeous

Prince William has gone from ‘gormless’ to gorgeous
Jada Pinkett Smith debunks rumors around Will Smith’s sexuality

Jada Pinkett Smith debunks rumors around Will Smith’s sexuality