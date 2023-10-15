 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Caitlyn Jenner slams media for twisting her words: 'That's cruel!'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner slams media for twisting her words: Thats cruel!
Caitlyn Jenner slams media for twisting her words: 'That's cruel!'

Caitlyn Jenner recently called out media for “lying” about her “spilling the family tea” in the new three-part docuseries.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to clarify that she never said anything negative about her wife Kris Jenner.

People posted an article on the former Olympian calling the 67-year-old reality TV star being her first love, “It’s true,” she tweeted in the thread.

However, in a follow-up tweet, she slammed the media for reporting her statements on the House of Kardashian in a bad light.

“I hate to see the press lying about my role in the new documentary on Sky saying I spilled all the family tea,” Caitlyn wrote.

“It’s such BS. I spoke so highly of all of my family – and yes that includes Kris,” she said and further called out the “cruel” media for caring about "clicks only."

Her angst comes a month after she made news for disclosing how Kim Kardashian planned her route to fame. "Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?’” she said in the documentary's trailer.

Sources privy to TMZ shared that Caitlyn regretted using the word “calculated” for Kim, and didn’t mean for it to come off as a diss.

Another insider told Page Six, “Kim knows Caitlyn’s heart and intentions were positive. They’re close and have spoken about this. All is good and well.”

More From Entertainment:

'In The Fire' director sings praise of Amber Heard in new interview

'In The Fire' director sings praise of Amber Heard in new interview
Top 5 must-watch fantasy shows on Netflix for mythical journey enthusiasts

Top 5 must-watch fantasy shows on Netflix for mythical journey enthusiasts
Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets brutally honest about ‘Seinfeld’ finale plans

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets brutally honest about ‘Seinfeld’ finale plans
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ film kicks off with roaring success

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ film kicks off with roaring success
‘Hunger Games’ director Francis Lawrence defends ‘Mockingjay’ intentions

‘Hunger Games’ director Francis Lawrence defends ‘Mockingjay’ intentions
Pete Davidson shuns city for reclusive life after crises?

Pete Davidson shuns city for reclusive life after crises?
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign's album set to shake the music scene video

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign's album set to shake the music scene
King Charles accepts Prince William, Kate Middleton 'burnout' to stay popular

King Charles accepts Prince William, Kate Middleton 'burnout' to stay popular
Angelina Jolie channels 'Maria's look amid shoot in Paris

Angelina Jolie channels 'Maria's look amid shoot in Paris
Kim Kardashian's ever-changing appearance: Fans weigh in video

Kim Kardashian's ever-changing appearance: Fans weigh in
Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' kicks off with a bang at London's O2 Arena video

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' kicks off with a bang at London's O2 Arena
Prince William spotted 'scolding' Prince George during match in France?

Prince William spotted 'scolding' Prince George during match in France?