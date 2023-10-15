Caitlyn Jenner slams media for twisting her words: 'That's cruel!'

Caitlyn Jenner recently called out media for “lying” about her “spilling the family tea” in the new three-part docuseries.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to clarify that she never said anything negative about her wife Kris Jenner.

People posted an article on the former Olympian calling the 67-year-old reality TV star being her first love, “It’s true,” she tweeted in the thread.

However, in a follow-up tweet, she slammed the media for reporting her statements on the House of Kardashian in a bad light.

“I hate to see the press lying about my role in the new documentary on Sky saying I spilled all the family tea,” Caitlyn wrote.



“It’s such BS. I spoke so highly of all of my family – and yes that includes Kris,” she said and further called out the “cruel” media for caring about "clicks only."

Her angst comes a month after she made news for disclosing how Kim Kardashian planned her route to fame. "Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?’” she said in the documentary's trailer.



Sources privy to TMZ shared that Caitlyn regretted using the word “calculated” for Kim, and didn’t mean for it to come off as a diss.

Another insider told Page Six, “Kim knows Caitlyn’s heart and intentions were positive. They’re close and have spoken about this. All is good and well.”