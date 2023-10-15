King Charles is risking the wrath of the world for Prince Harry

File Footage

King Charles is reportedly risking the wrath of the entire Firm by prioritizing a reconciliation with Prince Harry.



Royal historian Dr. Ed Owens issued these sentiments and claims.

According to a report by OK magazine, Dr Owens believes, “What the King has to keep in mind, clearly, is that Harry's presence within Britain is somewhat antagonistic.”

Not to mention, “These reports suggest that the relationship is very difficult between the father and son at the moment.”

“We know that the relationship between him and his brother is particularly fraught,” as well.

“Anything that Charles has or does on a personal level to try and reconcile the relationship with Harry could have a broader negative impact on his relationship with other family members.”

This is because “Because there are clearly members of the family who are not ready to forgive Harry for what he's done.”

These claims have come shortly after royal expert Duncan Larcombe broke down his own thoughts on the matter.

At the time Mr Larcombe said, “It's remarkable, really, because when Charles became King, he said he loved Harry and Meghan, which was a huge olive branch, which Harry then took, snapped in half, and then hit him with it.”

“It appears that King Charles’s approach towards Harry now is business as usual — 'if you want to see me, you need to make an appointment.'”